Marketing 360, Carrier Partner On Latest Digital Technology For HVAC Dealers

by

Marketing 360 and Carrier collaborated to bring the power of the Marketing 360 technology to Carrier HVAC dealers and technicians. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corp CARR .

. The cooperation will enable Carrier HVAC contractors access to the entire Marketing 360 platform and services.

Utilizing this technology enables HVAC contractors to leverage the Marketing 360 tech stack that includes payments, CRM, email and text automation, scheduling, and more, all from a singular platform.

"We're pleased to collaborate with Marketing 360 to offer a seamless digital marketing experience that will help our dealers improve their win rate in the field," commented Gundeep Singh, Executive Director of Digital and Analytics, Carrier.

Price Action: CARR shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $39.53 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts