Marketing 360, Carrier Partner On Latest Digital Technology For HVAC Dealers

- Marketing 360 and Carrier collaborated to bring the power of the Marketing 360 technology to Carrier HVAC dealers and technicians. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corp CARR.
- The cooperation will enable Carrier HVAC contractors access to the entire Marketing 360 platform and services.
- Utilizing this technology enables HVAC contractors to leverage the Marketing 360 tech stack that includes payments, CRM, email and text automation, scheduling, and more, all from a singular platform.
- "We're pleased to collaborate with Marketing 360 to offer a seamless digital marketing experience that will help our dealers improve their win rate in the field," commented Gundeep Singh, Executive Director of Digital and Analytics, Carrier.
- Price Action: CARR shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $39.53 on the last check Thursday.
