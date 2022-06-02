ñol

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 3:39 AM | 1 min read
  • The Challenger job-cut report for May is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 240,000 in May following a 247,000 increase in the previous month.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at 210,000.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The second-estimate for first-quarter nonfarm productivity is likely to match the 7.5% decline in the first estimate, while unit labor costs are also projected to be unchanged from the first estimate, at 11.6%.
  • Data on factory orders for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are likely to increase 0.8% in April.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

