The Challenger job-cut report for May is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 240,000 in May following a 247,000 increase in the previous month.

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at 210,000.

Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The second-estimate for first-quarter nonfarm productivity is likely to match the 7.5% decline in the first estimate, while unit labor costs are also projected to be unchanged from the first estimate, at 11.6%.

Data on factory orders for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are likely to increase 0.8% in April.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

