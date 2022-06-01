Ameresco, Bright Canyon Energy Partner To Build Large Scale Project

by

and Bright Canyon Energy proposed Kūpono Solar Project, a combined solar and battery system to be built at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex Hawai'i. The proposed project is designed to deliver 42 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy to Hawaiian Electric's grid on the island of O'ahu.

In 2021, Ameresco and Bright Canyon established a JV to advance the Kūpono Solar Project. This is the first project for the JV to focus on renewable energy, energy security, and resiliency on O'ahu.

In support of a Department of Defense long-term energy security initiative, Kūpono Solar signed a 37-year land lease with the Navy to provide critical energy resiliency upgrades.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 2.44% at $57.29 on the last check Wednesday.

