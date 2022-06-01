Ameresco, Bright Canyon Energy Partner To Build Large Scale Project

- Ameresco Inc AMRC and Bright Canyon Energy proposed Kūpono Solar Project, a combined solar and battery system to be built at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex Hawai'i.
- The proposed project is designed to deliver 42 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy to Hawaiian Electric's grid on the island of O'ahu.
- In 2021, Ameresco and Bright Canyon established a JV to advance the Kūpono Solar Project. This is the first project for the JV to focus on renewable energy, energy security, and resiliency on O'ahu.
- In support of a Department of Defense long-term energy security initiative, Kūpono Solar signed a 37-year land lease with the Navy to provide critical energy resiliency upgrades.
- Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.
- Price Action: AMRC shares are trading lower by 2.44% at $57.29 on the last check Wednesday.
