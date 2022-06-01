Read How Hyundai Motor America Performed In May

- Hyundai Motor Co's HYMTF Hyundai Motor America reported sales of 59,432 units for the month of May, a 34% decrease year-over-year.
- The automaker had no fleet sales in May 2022.
- The company has sold 280,776 units year-to-date, a 16% decline Y/Y.
- Randy Parker, SVP, national sales, Hyundai Motor America, said, "We expect demand to remain strong and inventory levels to improve later in 2022."
- Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $36.30 on the last check Wednesday.
