Read How Hyundai Motor America Performed In May

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 1:12 PM | 1 min read
  • Hyundai Motor Co's HYMTF Hyundai Motor America reported sales of 59,432 units for the month of May, a 34% decrease year-over-year.
  • The automaker had no fleet sales in May 2022.
  • The company has sold 280,776 units year-to-date, a 16% decline Y/Y.
  • Randy Parker, SVP, national sales, Hyundai Motor America, said, "We expect demand to remain strong and inventory levels to improve later in 2022."
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $36.30 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

