Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The manufacturing PMI for May for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI for May is projected to hold at the 57.5 flash level, compared to April's reading of 59.2.

The ISM manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index is likely to slow to 54.5 in May following April's 1.7-point drop to 55.4.

Data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending increasing 0.4% in April following a 0.1% rise in March.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings have topped market estimates in the previous four reports. Analysts, meanwhile, expect April's openings easing to 11.400 million from 11.549 million in March.

New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: 4 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Check out our premarket coverage here