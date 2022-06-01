ñol

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 3:05 AM | 1 min read
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The manufacturing PMI for May for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI for May is projected to hold at the 57.5 flash level, compared to April's reading of 59.2.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index is likely to slow to 54.5 in May following April's 1.7-point drop to 55.4.
  • Data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending increasing 0.4% in April following a 0.1% rise in March.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings have topped market estimates in the previous four reports. Analysts, meanwhile, expect April's openings easing to 11.400 million from 11.549 million in March.
  • New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

