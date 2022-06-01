ñol

Cardano (ADA) Seen Weakening After Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Past Week

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 1:55 AM | 2 min read

Cardano ADA/USD traded 10.8% lower at $0.5982 over 24 hours at the time of writing. The price is seeing weakness on Wednesday after the coin significantly outshone major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin DOGE/USD over the past week.

Cardano (ADA) Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -10.8%
24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD -7.5%
24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD -5.3%
7-day 14.98%
30-day -24%

YTD-performance

 -56.4%

The Cardano Factors

  • Cardano was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data. The three most mentioned coins at press time were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for ADA rose 42% to $2.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.
  • Coinglass figures indicate that $6.38 million worth of ADA were liquidated as the value of the Charles Hoskinson-created cryptocurrency rose.

ETH-ADA Token Bridge

Norway-based cloud computing platform Iagon announced the launch of its Ethereum-Cardano bridge last week. The beta version of the bridge is live. The bridge is powered by Cardano sidechain protocol Milkomedia and the cross-chain messaging protocol Nomad. ADA has shot up nearly 15% over a seven-day period. 

Iagon announced a UI bug bounty for the bridge on Monday, which will continue until July 15. Rewards up to $1,000 will be paid in Cardano. Rewards vary on the severity of bugs discovered.

Cardano On The Web

Hoskinson said in a recent interview that the collapse of Terra Classic (LUNC) and TerraClassicUSD (USTC) should be seen as an endorsement of the go-slow approach taken by Cardano.

“If you move too quickly, as we’ve seen with Luna, and we’ve seen with $10.5 billion of hacks last year, you could actually get it to work until it doesn't, and then when it doesn’t it’s a catastrophic failure and everybody loses their money,” said Hoskinson, reported CoinDesk.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

