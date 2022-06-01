Cardano ADA/USD traded 10.8% lower at $0.5982 over 24 hours at the time of writing. The price is seeing weakness on Wednesday after the coin significantly outshone major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin DOGE/USD over the past week.

Cardano (ADA) Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -10.8% 24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD -7.5% 24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD -5.3% 7-day 14.98% 30-day -24% YTD-performance -56.4%

The Cardano Factors

Cardano was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data. The three most mentioned coins at press time were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

The 24-hour trading volume for ADA rose 42% to $2.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Coinglass figures indicate that $6.38 million worth of ADA were liquidated as the value of the Charles Hoskinson-created cryptocurrency rose.

ETH-ADA Token Bridge

Norway-based cloud computing platform Iagon announced the launch of its Ethereum-Cardano bridge last week. The beta version of the bridge is live. The bridge is powered by Cardano sidechain protocol Milkomedia and the cross-chain messaging protocol Nomad. ADA has shot up nearly 15% over a seven-day period.

Iagon announced a UI bug bounty for the bridge on Monday, which will continue until July 15. Rewards up to $1,000 will be paid in Cardano. Rewards vary on the severity of bugs discovered.

Cardano On The Web

Hoskinson said in a recent interview that the collapse of Terra Classic (LUNC) and TerraClassicUSD (USTC) should be seen as an endorsement of the go-slow approach taken by Cardano.

“If you move too quickly, as we’ve seen with Luna, and we’ve seen with $10.5 billion of hacks last year, you could actually get it to work until it doesn't, and then when it doesn’t it’s a catastrophic failure and everybody loses their money,” said Hoskinson, reported CoinDesk.

