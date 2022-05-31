Sierra Space, Spirit AeroSystems Team To Bring Affordable Space Systems To Market

by

Sierra Space and Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. SPR have established a long-term strategic partnership to bring affordable space systems to market.

have established a long-term strategic partnership to bring affordable space systems to market. Sierra Space is a commercial space company building platforms in space to benefit life on Earth.

As per the LoI, Spirit Defense & Space will assist in developing and producing future affordable Shooting Star Transport Vehicles.

Sierra Space's Shooting Star is a 15-foot transport vehicle that attaches to the rear of the Dream Chaser spaceplane.

The deal also calls for the two companies to collaborate on developing technologies and processes to help Sierra Space bring its expanding Dream Chaser family of scalable spaceplanes to reach the market.

Initially, the partnership intends to establish production efficiency and integrated assembly solutions for Sierra Space's Shooting Star cargo module, supporting resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS) under the NASA CRS-2 contract.

Price Action: SPR shares are trading lower by 2.19% at $31.31 on the last check Tuesday.

