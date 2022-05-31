ñol

Yunji Clocks 49% Revenue Decline In Q1

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 2:12 PM | 1 min read
  • Yunji Inc YJ reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 49.3% year-on-year, to RMB342.6 million ($54 million), compared to RMB675.4 million last year.
  • The decrease was primarily due to the negative impact of the outbreaks of the highly-transmissible Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 in early 2022 on the company's operations.
  • The repeat purchase rate in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was 80.2%.
  • The operating expenses decreased by 43.2% Y/Y to RMB154.9 million ($24.4 million).
  • The operating margin was 0.7%, and operating income for the quarter was RMB2.4 million ($0.4 million).
  • The company held $117.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted net loss was RMB(30.6) million or $(4.8) million) versus adjusted net income of RMB17.1 million a year ago. Loss per share for the quarter was RMB(0.02).
  • Price Action: YJ shares are trading lower by 6.03% at $1.09 on the last check Tuesday.

