Darling Ingredients Raises $500M Via Debt Offering

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 11:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Darling Ingredients Inc DAR has launched an offering of $500.0 million of unsecured senior notes.
  • The notes will initially be guaranteed by all of Darling's restricted subsidiaries, other than foreign subsidiaries.
  • The company expects to use the gross proceeds for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions, repayment of the debt, and capital expenditures.
  • The company may also temporarily use the proceeds to reduce revolving credit indebtedness or invest in cash equivalents and U.S. government securities.
  • Price Action: DAR shares are trading lower by 1.30% at $80.60 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsOfferings