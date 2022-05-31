ñol

Elbit Bags $69M Contract To Provide EW Systems

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2022 10:59 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT has secured a $69 million contract to supply Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities to a country in Asia-Pacific.
  • The contract will be delivered over three years.
  • "We witness a growing demand for our EW capabilities as militaries around the world increasingly recognize the importance of dominating the electromagnetic spectrum," commented Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 3.01% at $202.15 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts