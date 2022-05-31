Elbit Bags $69M Contract To Provide EW Systems

by

Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT has secured a $69 million contract to supply Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities to a country in Asia-Pacific.

The contract will be delivered over three years.

"We witness a growing demand for our EW capabilities as militaries around the world increasingly recognize the importance of dominating the electromagnetic spectrum," commented Oren Sabag, General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW.

Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 3.01% at $202.15 on the last check Tuesday.

