Taylor Morrison Home Boosts Stock Buyback Program

Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC said its Board of Directors authorized an increase in stock repurchase to $500 million from $250 million previously.

Repurchases under the program may occur from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions.

The company expects to close the program by December 31, 2023.

"The increase in our share repurchase authorization provides us with enhanced flexibility to create value for our shareholders and reinforces the meaningful opportunity we see in our equity," said Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer.

The company held $570.8 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: TMHC shares closed higher by 1.02% at $28.83 on Friday.

