Key Takeaways From BT And Ericsson's Multi-Million-Dollar Deal

by

Telecoms company BT BTGOF and Ericsson ERIC collaborated over a multi-million-pound deal to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, Reuters reports.

and collaborated over a multi-million-pound deal to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, Reuters reports. The collaboration includes various use cases like teleoperation of heavy plant machinery, artificial reality (AR) for remote maintenance, enhanced video AI analytics, and the use of drones for surveillance and inspections.

The companies aim to help businesses deploy the Internet of Things and other technologies quickly and securely.

They look to focus on deploying 5G technology in sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, transport and logistics, sites such as large shopping centers or stadiums, and ports.

BT MD Marc Overton acknowledged the collaboration in deploying and operating the networks and putting applications on top.

They have already worked on several significant projects incorporating private 5G networks, including Belfast Harbour in Northern Ireland, installing a 5G private network across 35 acres of the operational port.

Price Action: ERIC shares traded lower by 1.33% at $8.14 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

ERIC shares traded lower by 1.33% at $8.14 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday. Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.