Elon Musk Shares Cryptic Memes: Is He A 'Priority' CIA Target?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 31, 2022 1:02 AM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted a meme Monday evening and said he was going to “stop hitting myself.”

What Happened: Musk shared a meme featuring the Biblical character Jacob wrestling an angel, which is mentioned in the Book of Genesis and is interpreted differently across beliefs — one being that Jacob was wrestling God.

Musk referenced testing by God in yet another meme on Monday.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: The Tesla CEO’s wrestling meme was interpreted by some on Twitter as alluding to bullying. 

Also on Monday, Musk simply posted the “Eyes” emoji sharing a screenshot featuring an exchange on social media involving the Central Intelligence Agency. 

Musk’s tweet got a response from Internet entrepreneur and Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom who said he was being watched 24/7 and Musk’s Starlink too was under surveillance. Kim said Musk was a “priority target.”

Read Next: Poll Pitting AOC Against Elon Musk Backfires: Here's Which One Is More Trusted By Twitter Users

 

