Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted a meme Monday evening and said he was going to “stop hitting myself.”

What Happened: Musk shared a meme featuring the Biblical character Jacob wrestling an angel, which is mentioned in the Book of Genesis and is interpreted differently across beliefs — one being that Jacob was wrestling God.

I just stop hitting myself! pic.twitter.com/klyNHG8dav — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022

Musk referenced testing by God in yet another meme on Monday.

Why It Matters: The Tesla CEO’s wrestling meme was interpreted by some on Twitter as alluding to bullying.

Also on Monday, Musk simply posted the “Eyes” emoji sharing a screenshot featuring an exchange on social media involving the Central Intelligence Agency.

Musk’s tweet got a response from Internet entrepreneur and Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom who said he was being watched 24/7 and Musk’s Starlink too was under surveillance. Kim said Musk was a “priority target.”

You are. 24/7 on all your devices and online services, including your own Starlink. In your case it's not just mass surveillance. You are a priority target. Welcome to the club. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 30, 2022

