Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted a meme Monday evening and said he was going to “stop hitting myself.”
What Happened: Musk shared a meme featuring the Biblical character Jacob wrestling an angel, which is mentioned in the Book of Genesis and is interpreted differently across beliefs — one being that Jacob was wrestling God.
I just stop hitting myself! pic.twitter.com/klyNHG8dav— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022
Musk referenced testing by God in yet another meme on Monday.
Literally … pic.twitter.com/DWKI71Wk9Z— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2022
Why It Matters: The Tesla CEO’s wrestling meme was interpreted by some on Twitter as alluding to bullying.
Also on Monday, Musk simply posted the “Eyes” emoji sharing a screenshot featuring an exchange on social media involving the Central Intelligence Agency.
Musk’s tweet got a response from Internet entrepreneur and Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom who said he was being watched 24/7 and Musk’s Starlink too was under surveillance. Kim said Musk was a “priority target.”
You are. 24/7 on all your devices and online services, including your own Starlink. In your case it's not just mass surveillance. You are a priority target. Welcome to the club.— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 30, 2022
