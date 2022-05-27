Lowe's Hikes Dividend By 31%

- Lowe's Companies Inc LOW board of directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend by 31% to $1.05 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share.
- The dividend is payable on August 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2022.
- Lowe's has paid a cash dividend every quarter since going public in 1961, and it has increased the dividend for more than 25 consecutive years.
- The company held $3.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 29, 2022.
- Price Action: LOW shares traded higher by 1.36% at $198.19 on the last check Friday.
