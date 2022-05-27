Lowe's Hikes Dividend By 31%

by

Lowe's Companies Inc LOW board of directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend by 31% to $1.05 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share.

board of directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend by 31% to $1.05 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share. The dividend is payable on August 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2022.

payable on August 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2022. Lowe's has paid a cash dividend every quarter since going public in 1961, and it has increased the dividend for more than 25 consecutive years.

The company held $3.8 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 29, 2022.

Price Action: LOW shares traded higher by 1.36% at $198.19 on the last check Friday.

LOW shares traded higher by 1.36% at $198.19 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.