ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Google Maps Contract Workers Lock Horns With Management Over Returning To Office Policy

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 7:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Maps contract workers are amid a standoff with their vendor Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH on resuming back office, Bloomberg reports.
  • The workers who are paid an hourly rate of $16 - $28 and do not enjoy the same perks as direct employees are also subject to the company's broader push to bring workers back to their offices without much leverage to exceptions. 
  • Cognizant informed contract workers that their in-office work would be mandatory starting June 6.
  • “Cognizant’s return to office policy is based upon a hybrid model and the number of days in office versus remote varies based on the kind of work employees do and our client requirements,” a spokesperson of the company told Bloomberg.
  • Recently, over 120 Google Maps contract workers urged Cognizant to allow them to continue working from home, highlighting the financial and health concerns.
  • Workers sought a flexible working model citing multiple difficulties, including finding affordable or consistent child care with short notice, high costs of commuting, and relocating due to rising housing prices.
  • The higher costs of commuting due to increased gas prices were the most common difficulties that the workers faced.
  • Multiple companies have faced similar issues, including Google.
  • Editor's Note: The story has been updated with Cognizant's comments on the policy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia