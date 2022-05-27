Google Maps Contract Workers Lock Horns With Management Over Returning To Office Policy

- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Maps contract workers are amid a standoff with their vendor Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH on resuming back office, Bloomberg reports.
- The workers who are paid an hourly rate of $16 - $28 and do not enjoy the same perks as direct employees are also subject to the company's broader push to bring workers back to their offices without much leverage to exceptions.
- Cognizant informed contract workers that their in-office work would be mandatory starting June 6.
- “Cognizant’s return to office policy is based upon a hybrid model and the number of days in office versus remote varies based on the kind of work employees do and our client requirements,” a spokesperson of the company told Bloomberg.
- Recently, over 120 Google Maps contract workers urged Cognizant to allow them to continue working from home, highlighting the financial and health concerns.
- Workers sought a flexible working model citing multiple difficulties, including finding affordable or consistent child care with short notice, high costs of commuting, and relocating due to rising housing prices.
- The higher costs of commuting due to increased gas prices were the most common difficulties that the workers faced.
- Multiple companies have faced similar issues, including Google.
- Editor's Note: The story has been updated with Cognizant's comments on the policy
