Airbus's New Facility To Research Cryogenic Fuel Systems, Focused On Hydrogen Technologies

- Airbus SE EADSY is establishing a hydrogen-focused facility in the United Kingdom; its latest attempt to boost the design of its next generation of aircraft, reported CNBC.
- Airbus stated in a statement Wednesday that the Zero Emission Development Centre in Filton, Bristol, has already begun working on the technology's development. One of the site's main purposes will be to work on what Airbus calls a "cost-competitive cryogenic fuel system" for its ZEROe aircraft.
- Airbus has said it wants to develop "zero-emission commercial aircraft" by 2035.
- The ZEDC in the United Kingdom will join similar facilities in Spain, Germany, and France. "All Airbus ZEDCs are expected to be fully operational and ready for ground testing in 2023, with the first fully functional cryogenic hydrogen tank in 2026," the company added.
- Earlier this year, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told CNBC that aviation would "potentially face significant hurdles if we don't manage to decarbonize at the right pace.
- Additionally, the aircraft being delivered now had a verified capacity for 50% sustainable aviation fuel in their tanks.
- Price Action: EADSY shares are trading lower by 0.03% at $29.20 during the premarket session on Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
