B&W Says Parts & Services Demand In North America Returns To Pre-Pandemic Levels

- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW received more than $23 million in orders for parts and services from utility and industrial customers in North America in April, as overall demand for these services rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.
- The company noted orders include environmental aftermarket parts and services for electrostatic precipitators and other equipment, pulp and paper upgrades and services, pulverizer mill parts, B&W's Diamond Power ash-handling, boiler cleaning product lines, and more.
- "We had a very strong level of demand in the first quarter of 2022 and that has continued in April. This is the highest level of activity we've seen in North American parts and services since 2019, and we expect it to continue in the coming months," said Jimmy Morgan, B&W EVP, and COO.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 4.50% at $6.75 on the last check Thursday.
