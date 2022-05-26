Oriental Culture Signs MOU With Hangzhou Metaverse

- Oriental Culture Holding Ltd OCG subsidiary HKDAEx Limited has entered into a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hangzhou Metaverse Internet Technology Co Ltd.
- Pursuant to the MOU, the parties will provide services to global users in connection with NFTs.
- The services will include mint, sales, auctions, and trading of NFTs.
- Price Action: OCG shares traded higher by 6.71% at $3.34 on the last check Thursday.
