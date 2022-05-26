Oriental Culture Signs MOU With Hangzhou Metaverse

by

Oriental Culture Holding Ltd OCG subsidiary HKDAEx Limited has entered into a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hangzhou Metaverse Internet Technology Co Ltd.

subsidiary HKDAEx Limited has entered into a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hangzhou Metaverse Internet Technology Co Ltd. Pursuant to the MOU, the parties will provide services to global users in connection with NFTs.

The services will include mint, sales, auctions, and trading of NFTs.

Price Action: OCG shares traded higher by 6.71% at $3.34 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.