Oriental Culture Signs MOU With Hangzhou Metaverse

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 1:17 PM | 25 seconds read
  • Oriental Culture Holding Ltd OCG subsidiary HKDAEx Limited has entered into a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hangzhou Metaverse Internet Technology Co Ltd.
  • Pursuant to the MOU, the parties will provide services to global users in connection with NFTs.
  • The services will include mint, sales, auctions, and trading of NFTs.
  • Price Action: OCG shares traded higher by 6.71% at $3.34 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks