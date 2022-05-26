Flower Foods Boosts Dividend & Buyback - Read More For Details

- Flower Foods Inc FLO board of directors has declared a 4.8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share.
- The dividend is payable on June 23, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2022.
- The board has also increased the company's share repurchase authorization by 20 million shares.
- At the close of Q1 on April 23, 2022, 5.4 million shares remained under the existing authorization, thus increasing the current approval to 25.4 million shares.
- Flower Foods held $205 million in cash and equivalents as of April 23, 2022.
- Price Action: FLO shares are trading higher by 2.95% at $27.60 on the last check Thursday.
