Flower Foods Boosts Dividend & Buyback - Read More For Details

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 11:55 AM | 1 min read
Flower Foods Boosts Dividend & Buyback - Read More For Details
  • Flower Foods Inc FLO board of directors has declared a 4.8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on June 23, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2022. 
  • The board has also increased the company's share repurchase authorization by 20 million shares.
  • At the close of Q1 on April 23, 2022, 5.4 million shares remained under the existing authorization, thus increasing the current approval to 25.4 million shares.
  • Flower Foods held $205 million in cash and equivalents as of April 23, 2022.
  • Price Action: FLO shares are trading higher by 2.95% at $27.60 on the last check Thursday.

