Flower Foods Boosts Dividend & Buyback - Read More For Details

Flower Foods Inc FLO board of directors has declared a 4.8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share.

board of directors has declared a 4.8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on June 23, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2022.

is payable on June 23, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2022. The board has also increased the company's share repurchase authorization by 20 million shares.

At the close of Q1 on April 23, 2022, 5.4 million shares remained under the existing authorization, thus increasing the current approval to 25.4 million shares.

Flower Foods held $205 million in cash and equivalents as of April 23, 2022.

Price Action: FLO shares are trading higher by 2.95% at $27.60 on the last check Thursday.

