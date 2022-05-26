Fastly To BuyBack $235M Debt

by

Fastly, Inc FSLY agreed to repurchase $235 million of its outstanding 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 for $176.2 million in cash, implying a 25% discount.

agreed to repurchase $235 million of its outstanding 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 for $176.2 million in cash, implying a 25% discount. The repurchase price is based on Fastly's May 23 closing price of $11.85.

The transaction is likely to close on May 31, leading to the cancellation of repurchased notes, leaving $713.8 million in aggregate principal amounts of notes outstanding.

Fastly held $639.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.

Price Action: FSLY shares traded higher by 13.60% at $12.77 on the last check Thursday.

