ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fastly To BuyBack $235M Debt

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 1:20 PM | 1 min read
Fastly To BuyBack $235M Debt
  • Fastly, Inc FSLY agreed to repurchase $235 million of its outstanding 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 for $176.2 million in cash, implying a 25% discount.
  • The repurchase price is based on Fastly's May 23 closing price of $11.85.
  • The transaction is likely to close on May 31, leading to the cancellation of repurchased notes, leaving $713.8 million in aggregate principal amounts of notes outstanding.
  • Fastly held $639.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31.
  • Price Action: FSLY shares traded higher by 13.60% at $12.77 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacksSmall CapTech