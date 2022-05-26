Sony Goes Aggressive On Gaming Pursuit - Read How

- Sony Group Corp's SONY PlayStation division looks to acquire more game studios and increase investment in live services, PC and mobile offerings, its gaming chief said, Bloomberg, reports.
- Sony is yet to expand PlayStation Studios inorganically and will look to keep forging deals, Jim Ryan said.
- Sony spent nearly half its PlayStation 5 investment budget developing and growing live services and looks to increase that ratio to 55% by FY25.
- Sony projects PC net sales of $300 million in the current fiscal year, up almost four-fold from $80 million a year ago.
- By 2025, Sony looks to have nearly half of its new first-party game releases on PC or mobile platforms.
- Sony has been bolstering its portfolio with the Bungie Inc deal and deals with several other game developers.
- Sony looks to integrate Bungie's expertise as a live services operator into its broader ecosystem.
- Sony expects the PlayStation 5 to overcome supply constraints next year and overtake the sales pace of the PlayStation 4 again.
- Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 0.83% at $88.29 on Wednesday.
