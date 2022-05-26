ñol

Sony Goes Aggressive On Gaming Pursuit - Read How

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 7:42 AM | 1 min read
Sony Goes Aggressive On Gaming Pursuit - Read How
  • Sony Group Corp's SONY PlayStation division looks to acquire more game studios and increase investment in live services, PC and mobile offerings, its gaming chief said, Bloomberg, reports.
  • Sony is yet to expand PlayStation Studios inorganically and will look to keep forging deals, Jim Ryan said.
  • Sony spent nearly half its PlayStation 5 investment budget developing and growing live services and looks to increase that ratio to 55% by FY25.
  • Sony projects PC net sales of $300 million in the current fiscal year, up almost four-fold from $80 million a year ago.
  • By 2025, Sony looks to have nearly half of its new first-party game releases on PC or mobile platforms.
  • Sony has been bolstering its portfolio with the Bungie Inc deal and deals with several other game developers. 
  • Sony looks to integrate Bungie's expertise as a live services operator into its broader ecosystem.
  • Sony expects the PlayStation 5 to overcome supply constraints next year and overtake the sales pace of the PlayStation 4 again.
  • Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 0.83% at $88.29 on Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia