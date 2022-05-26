ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Apple Gives 10% Hike To Store Workers Amid Hot Inflation, Unionization Drive

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
Apple Gives 10% Hike To Store Workers Amid Hot Inflation, Unionization Drive

Apple, Inc. AAPL has reportedly followed up on its February pay increases for its store employees with another.

What Happened: Cupertino is raising salaries for store employees in the U.S. by 10% or more, to at least $22 per hour, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an email from the company to workers.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

"This year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget," the report said, citing an Apple spokesperson.

The latest move is on top of the 2-10% upward revision the company announced in February.

Why It Matters: The pay hike comes against the backdrop of a tough economy and growing discontent among store workers.  Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high amid supply-chain disruptions and intensifying geopolitical tensions. Real wages, the ones adjusted for inflation, have been moving south, making it unviable for employees to survive with their incomes.

Meanwhile, Apple store workers have taken up cudgels against the company for not adequately compensating them and providing good working conditions. These employees have gone all out to organize themselves under a union. 

Apple, on its part, has dissuaded the efforts, through persuasion and coercion.

Related Link: Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Forcing Workers To Attend Anti-Union Speeches 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Apple StoreInflationunionsNewsTechMedia