Insperity, Inc. NSP

increased its dividend by 16% to $0.52 from $0.45 per share. The increased dividend will be paid on June 23, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of June 9, 2022.

NSP held $658.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: NSP shares are trading higher by 1.53% at $94.65 on the last check Wednesday.

