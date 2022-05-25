Splash Group Signs Agreement With Buck Distributing To Distribute Products In 5 Central Maryland Counties

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Buck Distributing in Maryland to distribute all Splash Beverage Group products through 5 Central Maryland Counties.

Buck Distributing is a malt beverage and related products distributor headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Buck distributes products in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties and has limited distribution rights to five Eastern Shore Counties. Buck Distribution generates a volume of 3 million cases per year through more than 200 brands with a fleet of 23 trucks and 110 sales representatives.

“This agreement continues our streak of landing significant distribution agreements with major regional players,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. Buck Distribution has been a 3-time winner of the prestigious Miller Masters award and a 4-time winner of the MillerCoors Presidents award. They’ve been distributing for Miller Beer since 1952 and for Molson Coors since 1972. All four of our main beverages, TapouT, Copa di Vino, SALT Tequila and Pulpoloco Sangria will now be available through the Buck system, which has a long history of high-quality, value-added service and we’re delighted to be working with them.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.