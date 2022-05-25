ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Stripe Resumes Crypto Push Drawing Inspiration From Block, PayPal

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 7:37 AM | 1 min read
Stripe Resumes Crypto Push Drawing Inspiration From Block, PayPal
  • Payments company Stripe Inc looks to give customers access to Bitcoin BTC/USDfour years after suspending support for the cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reports.
  • Stripe collaborated with crypto startup OpenNode to help its customers to accept Bitcoin payments through a new app. 
  • Stripe customers will be able to convert incoming payments and any amount of their balance into Bitcoin via the app. 
  • Also Read: Wells Fargo Lists Its Picks In the Fintech Universe - See Which Stocks Made the Cut
  • OpenNode uses Lightning Network to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper to settle payments. 
  • The partnership with OpenNode, specializing in Bitcoin, raised $20 million at a $220 million valuation in February, reflecting Stripe’s renewed interest in Bitcoin.
  • Stripe revived its push into crypto after rivals like Block, Inc SQPayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL, and Checkout.com forayed the industry.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTechMedia