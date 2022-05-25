Stripe Resumes Crypto Push Drawing Inspiration From Block, PayPal

by

Payments company Stripe Inc looks to give customers access to Bitcoin BTC/USD four years after suspending support for the cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reports.

Stripe customers will be able to convert incoming payments and any amount of their balance into Bitcoin via the app.

Stripe customers will be able to convert incoming payments and any amount of their balance into Bitcoin via the app.

OpenNode uses Lightning Network to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper to settle payments.

The partnership with OpenNode, specializing in Bitcoin, raised $20 million at a $220 million valuation in February, reflecting Stripe's renewed interest in Bitcoin.

The partnership with OpenNode, specializing in Bitcoin, raised $20 million at a $220 million valuation in February, reflecting Stripe’s renewed interest in Bitcoin.

Stripe revived its push into crypto after rivals like Block, Inc SQ , PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL , and Checkout.com forayed the industry.

