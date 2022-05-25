WeWork Co-founder Raises $70M For Crypto Carbon-Credit Startup

- WeWork Inc WE cofounder Adam Neumann raised $70 million from venture capitalists and others for his co-founded carbon-credit startup Flowcarbon, Bloomberg reports.
- The startup raised traditional funding from backers like Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto arm, General Catalyst, and Samsung Next.
- Flowcarbon also raised money by selling its token, called the Goddess Nature Token.
- Neumann, who stepped down as CEO of WeWork in 2019, helped conceive the idea for the startup.
- Neumann is listed as both a founder and an investor in Flowcarbon.
- Flowcarbon sells carbon credits and keeps a record of the transactions on the blockchain.
- Bloomberg writes that the carbon-credit market is notably opaque, often leading to low-quality credits sold and purchased that have little effect on carbon reduction.
- Recent efforts to incorporate crypto as a way to bring transparency have backfired.
- Photo by TechCrunch via Flickr
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.