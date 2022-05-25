ñol

WeWork Co-founder Raises $70M For Crypto Carbon-Credit Startup

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 7:42 AM | 1 min read
WeWork Co-founder Raises $70M For Crypto Carbon-Credit Startup
  • WeWork Inc WE cofounder Adam Neumann raised $70 million from venture capitalists and others for his co-founded carbon-credit startup FlowcarbonBloomberg reports.
  • The startup raised traditional funding from backers like Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto arm, General Catalyst, and Samsung Next.
  • Flowcarbon also raised money by selling its token, called the Goddess Nature Token.
  • Neumann, who stepped down as CEO of WeWork in 2019, helped conceive the idea for the startup.
  • Neumann is listed as both a founder and an investor in Flowcarbon.
  • Flowcarbon sells carbon credits and keeps a record of the transactions on the blockchain.
  • Bloomberg writes that the carbon-credit market is notably opaque, often leading to low-quality credits sold and purchased that have little effect on carbon reduction. 
  • Recent efforts to incorporate crypto as a way to bring transparency have backfired. 
  • Photo by TechCrunch via Flickr

Posted In: BriefsCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTechMedia