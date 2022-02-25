 Skip to main content

WeWork's Empty Chair Sparks Speculation Of Founder Adam Neumann's Return: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 1:13pm   Comments
  • WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) is yet to fill the Chair position since Marcelo Claure's exit in January, Bloomberg reports.
  • Claure, SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) former COO, had held that position since the Japanese conglomerate rescued WeWork from near-insolvency in 2019. 
  • Claure resigned in January from SoftBank, the biggest investor in WeWork.
  • Adam Neumann can legally return to the board as an observer by February 26 after a year-long ban from the boardroom.
  • Neumann, who co-founded WeWork in 2010, lost his voting power on the WeWork board in 2019 after a botched-up initial public offering. Neumann subsequently lost his position as the CEO. 
  • Neumann can request a comeback subject to SoftBank's approval.
  • A WeWork board committee will present recommendations for a new Chair at the next board meeting on March 29 and will likely suggest an existing board member.
  • Price Action: WE shares traded lower by 0.96% at $6.17 on the last check Friday.

