McAfee Taps Former Intuit Executive As New CEO

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 6:56 AM | 1 min read
  • McAfee Corp has appointed Greg Johnson as President and CEO, effective June 13. 
  • Johnson succeeds Peter Leav, who will step down as the CEO.
  • Johnson's appointment comes as part of its transition to a pure-play consumer protection company, which began following the divestment of McAfee's Enterprise security business in 2021.
  • Under Leav's leadership, McAfee also recently completed a $14 billion sale to an investor group.
  • Johnson previously served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intuit Inc INTU
  • Price Action: INTU shares closed down by 3.34% at $358.97 on Tuesday.

