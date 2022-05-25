McAfee Taps Former Intuit Executive As New CEO

- McAfee Corp has appointed Greg Johnson as President and CEO, effective June 13.
- Johnson succeeds Peter Leav, who will step down as the CEO.
- Johnson's appointment comes as part of its transition to a pure-play consumer protection company, which began following the divestment of McAfee's Enterprise security business in 2021.
- Under Leav's leadership, McAfee also recently completed a $14 billion sale to an investor group.
- Johnson previously served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intuit Inc INTU.
- Price Action: INTU shares closed down by 3.34% at $358.97 on Tuesday.
