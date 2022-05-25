Blink And Miss: PlayStation 5 Restocking Doesn't Last Long

Sony Group Corporation SONY provided ardent gaming fans with an enticing offer and it appears that consumers were quick to lap it up.

The Japanese consumer electronics giant recently provided an option for customers to register for purchasing PS5 consoles directly from PlayStation. The company noted only a limited number of the device would be made available.

The registered users were to be notified through emails with details if they had been selected. The offer was made available to customers in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and France.

Customers were allowed to join a queue for registering at 4 pm ET on Tuesday. Within an hour, Sony had sold out the PS5 restock, the Verge reported.

The PS5 with a disk drive was offered as a bundle along with the game "Horizon Forbidden West" at a price of $549.99. Given the console is priced at $400, the game was offered at a $20 discount off its price of $69.99.

Sony closed Tuesday's session down 0.82% at $89.03, according to Benzinga Pro data.