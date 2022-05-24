Piper Sandler Lists What Could Go Right For Bill.Com

- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Bill.Com Holdings, Inc BILL with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $300 to $205 (92.4% upside).
- After six months of fielding investor questions, Piper Sandler published a new 'what could go right?' report series.
- The report involved in-person meetings with senior leadership to understand better how different cloud business models, product strategies, and backup scenarios are shifting in this hyper-fluid macro environment.
- Relative to BILL, Bracelin came away from in-person meetings last week with the CEO and CFO having a better appreciation for 1) automation as a cost driver tailwind, 2) back-office resiliency that differs from front-office apps more tied to new company formations, 3) payment and product mix tailwinds, and 4) a solid appetite to return to positive free cash flow.
- Price Action: BILL shares traded lower by 8.29% at $105.16 on the last check Tuesday.
