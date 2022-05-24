Lincoln Educational Adopts $30M Share Buyback Program

by

Lincoln Educational Services Corp LINC Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $30 million of the company's outstanding common stock.

Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $30 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The repurchase program has been authorized for twelve months.

The company will make the purchases from time to time, in open-market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means.

LINC held $65.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: LINC shares are trading higher by 4.34% at $5.29 on the last check Tuesday.

