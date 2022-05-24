NV5 Secures $8M In Federal, State Geospatial Projects

- NV5 Global Inc NVEE has secured $8 million in recent contracts to provide geospatial data acquisition and data analytics services to support infrastructure, utility, and natural resource assets for public sector clients.
- NV5 was awarded two contracts totaling more than $4 million to support the U.S. Geological Survey's 3D Elevation Program in Kentucky and Wisconsin.
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers selected NV5 for a $2 million task order to support the U.S. Army Reserve's Installation Geospatial Information Services program (IGI&S).
- NV5 has secured a $2 million task order to support a federally owned electric utility's ongoing right-of-way program.
- Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $111.88 on the last check Tuesday.
