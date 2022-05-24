NV5 Secures $8M In Federal, State Geospatial Projects

by

has secured $8 million in recent contracts to provide geospatial data acquisition and data analytics services to support infrastructure, utility, and natural resource assets for public sector clients. NV5 was awarded two contracts totaling more than $4 million to support the U.S. Geological Survey's 3D Elevation Program in Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers selected NV5 for a $2 million task order to support the U.S. Army Reserve's Installation Geospatial Information Services program (IGI&S).

NV5 has secured a $2 million task order to support a federally owned electric utility's ongoing right-of-way program.

Price Action: NVEE shares are trading lower by 1.44% at $111.88 on the last check Tuesday.

