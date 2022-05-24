This Cybersecurity Firm Raised Significant Amount In KKR Led Funding Round - Read How Much

- Semperis, a cybersecurity software startup based in the United States, has announced a $200 million funding round led by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR at a significantly higher valuation than its previous round, reported Reuters.
- Existing investors such as Insight Partners and new investors such as Ten Eleven Ventures joined KKR in the round, according to Semperis.
- KKR invested through its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, which raised $2.2 billion from investors in January 2020.
- Semperis did not disclose its most recent valuation. According to data from private market data provider PitchBook, it was valued at around $142 million after raising $40 million in May 2020.
- "We are focusing on identity-driven cyber resilience and threat mitigation because in this new reality where companies are working remotely and accessing applications and assets in the cloud, putting everything behind a firewall no longer offers the same degree of protection," stated Semperis Chief Executive Mickey Bresman.
- Semperis recorded $11.6 million in revenue in 2020, more than doubling year on year; the company told Reuters.
- Semperis plans to use the new funds to expand its research and development staff across the United States, Canada, and Israel and expand its customer base in Europe and Asia.
- It also stated that it plans to go beyond identity protection to protect a customer's entire cloud data.
