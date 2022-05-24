QQQ
This Cybersecurity Firm Raised Significant Amount In KKR Led Funding Round - Read How Much

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Semperis, a cybersecurity software startup based in the United States, has announced a $200 million funding round led by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR at a significantly higher valuation than its previous round, reported Reuters.
  • Existing investors such as Insight Partners and new investors such as Ten Eleven Ventures joined KKR in the round, according to Semperis.
  • KKR invested through its Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, which raised $2.2 billion from investors in January 2020.
  • Semperis did not disclose its most recent valuation. According to data from private market data provider PitchBook, it was valued at around $142 million after raising $40 million in May 2020.
  • "We are focusing on identity-driven cyber resilience and threat mitigation because in this new reality where companies are working remotely and accessing applications and assets in the cloud, putting everything behind a firewall no longer offers the same degree of protection," stated Semperis Chief Executive Mickey Bresman.
  • Semperis recorded $11.6 million in revenue in 2020, more than doubling year on year; the company told Reuters.
  • Semperis plans to use the new funds to expand its research and development staff across the United States, Canada, and Israel and expand its customer base in Europe and Asia.
  • It also stated that it plans to go beyond identity protection to protect a customer's entire cloud data.
  • Photo by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

