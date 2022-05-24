This Auto Giant Cuts Production Plans Citing Parts Shortage - Read More For Details

- Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to cut global production by about tens of thousands of units to roughly 850,000 vehicles in June due to the semiconductor shortage.
- The auto major expects to produce 9.7 million units for the full period of the fiscal year 2023.
- The average global production plan from June through August is around 850,000 units.
- Toyota noted that the shortage of semiconductors, the spread of COVID-19, and other factors make it difficult to look ahead.
- It has also decided to suspend domestic factory line operations in May and June due to parts supply shortages caused by the lockdown in Shanghai.
- Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 1.70% at 161.35 on Monday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
