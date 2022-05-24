QQQ
This Auto Giant Cuts Production Plans Citing Parts Shortage - Read More For Details

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 7:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to cut global production by about tens of thousands of units to roughly 850,000 vehicles in June due to the semiconductor shortage.
  • The auto major expects to produce 9.7 million units for the full period of the fiscal year 2023.
  • The average global production plan from June through August is around 850,000 units.
  • Toyota noted that the shortage of semiconductors, the spread of COVID-19, and other factors make it difficult to look ahead.
  • It has also decided to suspend domestic factory line operations in May and June due to parts supply shortages caused by the lockdown in Shanghai.
  • Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 1.70% at 161.35 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

