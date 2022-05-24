GreenPower Joins Forces With Jupiter Wagon Group To Bring Select EVs To Indian Market

- GreenPower Motor Company Inc GP subsidiary EA Green-Power Pvt Ltd has entered into a joint venture with the Jupiter Wagon Group to bring select GreenPower all-electric vehicles to the Indian market. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Jupiter manufactures railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components, and castings in India.
- GreenPower's EV Star Cab and Chassis Right Hand Drive (EV Star CC RHD) is a purpose-built multi-utility zero-emissions vehicle with a standard battery pack of 62.5 kWh providing a payload of 4,095 kilograms with a range of 150 kilometers.
- "Both GreenPower and Jupiter believe that this zero-emission, the battery-electric platform is exactly what is needed for India to both provide a clean air solution and a cost-effective way to move people and goods," said Brendan Riley, GreenPower President.
- Price Action: GP shares closed higher by 0.25% at $4.00 on Monday.
