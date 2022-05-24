QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

GreenPower Joins Forces With Jupiter Wagon Group To Bring Select EVs To Indian Market

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 6:21 AM | 1 min read
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc GP subsidiary EA Green-Power Pvt Ltd has entered into a joint venture with the Jupiter Wagon Group to bring select GreenPower all-electric vehicles to the Indian market. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Jupiter manufactures railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components, and castings in India.
  • GreenPower's EV Star Cab and Chassis Right Hand Drive (EV Star CC RHD) is a purpose-built multi-utility zero-emissions vehicle with a standard battery pack of 62.5 kWh providing a payload of 4,095 kilograms with a range of 150 kilometers.
  • "Both GreenPower and Jupiter believe that this zero-emission, the battery-electric platform is exactly what is needed for India to both provide a clean air solution and a cost-effective way to move people and goods," said Brendan Riley, GreenPower President.
  • Price Action: GP shares closed higher by 0.25% at $4.00 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts