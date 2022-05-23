Spire Global Secures TCOM Subcontract For Weather Forecasts

- Spire Global Inc SPIR has secured a subcontract agreement from TCOM, L.P. to provide weather forecasts for ten sites where TCOM aerostats are operated.
- The multi-million-dollar subcontract is for five years. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The agreement includes comprehensive weather forecasts, alerts that notify aerostat site operators if bad weather is forecasted, weather training for site managers and site leads, and a contact center offering weather information 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- The initial TCOM contract was awarded through a Department of Defense (DoD) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) award.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 2.07% at $1.42 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts