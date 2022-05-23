TPI Composites Names Ryan Miller As Finance Chief

by

has appointed Ryan Miller as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 23, 2022. Miller will lead TPI's finance, accounting, and investor relations functions.

Miller has served in various financial and investor relations roles at Rockwell Collins and Collins Aerospace from December 2002 to February 2022.

In December last year, TPI Composites appointed Adan Gossar, its Chief Accounting Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, to assume the interim CFO role as Bryan Schumaker resigned as CFO.

Price Action: TPIC shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $13.94 on the last check Monday.

