TPI Composites Names Ryan Miller As Finance Chief

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 12:11 PM | 1 min read
  • TPI Composites Inc TPIC has appointed Ryan Miller as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 23, 2022.
  • Miller will lead TPI's finance, accounting, and investor relations functions.
  • Miller has served in various financial and investor relations roles at Rockwell Collins and Collins Aerospace from December 2002 to February 2022.
  • In December last year, TPI Composites appointed Adan Gossar, its Chief Accounting Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, to assume the interim CFO role as Bryan Schumaker resigned as CFO.
  • Price Action: TPIC shares are trading lower by 1.00% at $13.94 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagement