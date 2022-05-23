Arcimoto To Provide Electric Wine Country Tours In Temecula Valley

by

has partnered with Cable Car Wine Tours to provide all-electric wine country tours in Temecula Valley, California. Through this arrangement, visitors will be able to explore Southern California's Wine Country in fleets of Fun Utility Vehicles in both guided and self-guided tours.

"As residents of the Willamette Valley here in Oregon, we already know just how amazing it is to ride an FUV through the rolling hills of world-class wine country, and we can't wait for visitors to Temecula Valley to be able to experience the same electric sensation," said CEO Lynn Yeager.

Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country receives more than three million visitors every year.

Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $3.60 on Monday's last check.

