Arcimoto To Provide Electric Wine Country Tours In Temecula Valley

- Arcimoto Inc FUV has partnered with Cable Car Wine Tours to provide all-electric wine country tours in Temecula Valley, California.
- Through this arrangement, visitors will be able to explore Southern California's Wine Country in fleets of Fun Utility Vehicles in both guided and self-guided tours.
- "As residents of the Willamette Valley here in Oregon, we already know just how amazing it is to ride an FUV through the rolling hills of world-class wine country, and we can't wait for visitors to Temecula Valley to be able to experience the same electric sensation," said CEO Lynn Yeager.
- Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country receives more than three million visitors every year.
- Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 1.69% at $3.60 on Monday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral