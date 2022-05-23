Autoliv Refinances Existing Revolving Credit Facility

by

has refinanced its existing $1.1 billion revolving credit facility agreement maturing in July 2023. The new $1.1 billion facility agreement has a five-year maturity, with two extension options for one year each.

The Northern Trust Company is the lead arranger for the credit facility.

The financial commitment does not contain any financial covenants.

Price Action: ALV shares are trading lower by 0.08% at $76.38 on Monday's last check.

