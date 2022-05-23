Autoliv Refinances Existing Revolving Credit Facility

- Autoliv Inc ALV has refinanced its existing $1.1 billion revolving credit facility agreement maturing in July 2023.
- The new $1.1 billion facility agreement has a five-year maturity, with two extension options for one year each.
- The Northern Trust Company is the lead arranger for the credit facility.
- The financial commitment does not contain any financial covenants.
- Price Action: ALV shares are trading lower by 0.08% at $76.38 on Monday's last check.
