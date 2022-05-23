QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Autoliv Refinances Existing Revolving Credit Facility

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2022 9:57 AM | 26 seconds read
  • Autoliv Inc ALV has refinanced its existing $1.1 billion revolving credit facility agreement maturing in July 2023.
  • The new $1.1 billion facility agreement has a five-year maturity, with two extension options for one year each.
  • The Northern Trust Company is the lead arranger for the credit facility.
  • The financial commitment does not contain any financial covenants.
  • Price Action: ALV shares are trading lower by 0.08% at $76.38 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsFinancing