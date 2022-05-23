QQQ
Yuchai Power Generation Engine Gets Off-Road Tier 4 Emissions Certification

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 9:45 AM | 1 min read
  • China Yuchai International Limited's CYD model YCA05210-D40 has been certified for the off-road Tier 4 emission standards, to be implemented at the beginning of December 2022 in China.
  • China Yuchai manufactures and distributes engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, GYMCL.
  • The Yuchai YCA05 series model meets two emissions requirements for ratings ranging between 56kW - 130kW and 130kW - 560kW.
  • The YCA05 engine series incorporates CR+DOC+DPF+SCR emission technology and an effective SCR injection technique to minimize NOx, PM, and PN exhaust pollutants.
  • The maximum power of the model is 140kW, making it suitable for 80-120kW generator sets.
  • Price Action: CYD shares traded flat at $10.09 on the last check Monday.

