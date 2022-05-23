QQQ
KBR Bags $44M Task Order To Protect US Air Force Systems, Software

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 9:11 AM | 1 min read
  • KBR, Inc. KBR has secured a $44 million task order to protect U.S. Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction.
  • Under the five-year task order, KBR will perform research, analysis, and assessments for the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate to identify, mitigate, and eliminate system vulnerabilities to protect systems and software.
  • KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.
  • This effort directly supports the Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate.
  • Price Action: KBR shares closed higher by 1.09% at $46.44 on Friday.

