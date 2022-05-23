KBR Bags $44M Task Order To Protect US Air Force Systems, Software

- KBR, Inc. KBR has secured a $44 million task order to protect U.S. Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction.
- Under the five-year task order, KBR will perform research, analysis, and assessments for the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate to identify, mitigate, and eliminate system vulnerabilities to protect systems and software.
- KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.
- This effort directly supports the Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate.
- Price Action: KBR shares closed higher by 1.09% at $46.44 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.