KBR Bags $44M Task Order To Protect US Air Force Systems, Software

has secured a $44 million task order to protect U.S. Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction. Under the five-year task order, KBR will perform research, analysis, and assessments for the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate to identify, mitigate, and eliminate system vulnerabilities to protect systems and software.

KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

This effort directly supports the Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate.

Price Action: KBR shares closed higher by 1.09% at $46.44 on Friday.

