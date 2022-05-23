Ideanomics To Support Coast Counties Peterbilt's Transition To Electric Fleet Vehicles - Read How

- Ideanomics Inc IDEX has signed an agreement with Coast Counties Peterbilt to deploy and operate energy and charging solutions at Coast Counties' truck dealerships in California. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- GridMarket facilitated the project, and Ideanomics was selected as an implementation partner through the GridMarket platform. The agreement includes a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and a Charging-as-a-Service component.
- Ideanomics Energy will deploy DC fast charger, renewable energy generation, and storage at California's four Coast Counties Peterbilt dealerships.
- Furthermore, Ideanomics Energy's management software will assure optimal use and cost control. Coast Counties Peterbilt will be offered this turnkey solution at a pre-determined monthly fee.
- Price Action: IDEX shares are trading higher by 0.33% at $0.57 during the premarket session on Monday.
