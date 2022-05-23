QQQ
Twitter, Meta See NY State Comptroller's Anger For Inadequate Content Moderation

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 8:49 AM | 1 min read
  • New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has sought votes against directors at Twitter Inc TWTR and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc FB at their upcoming annual meetings, Reuters reports.
  • Twitter and Meta's failure to tackle harmful content, including a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., has led to the call.
  • Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees New York's pension fund, alleged the companies did not remove video clips and screenshots of the shooter's live stream and his alleged racist manifesto from their platforms.
  • DiNapoli said that such gaps help radicalize individuals and lead to calls for further social media regulation.
  • Both the companies had expressed their efforts toward tackling harmful content.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.60% at $194.70 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

