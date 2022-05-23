Biden Considers Lowering Tariffs On China And Pushing OPEC To Pump More Oil

While grappled with a politically damaging wave of inflation, the U.S. President Joe Biden said he was considering slashing tariffs on Chinese goods.

At the same time, he wants to pressure OPEC to increase oil supply, reported Reuters.

"I am considering it. We did not impose any of those tariffs. They were imposed by the last administration, and they're under consideration," Biden stated on reducing tariffs on China.

Related: 'It Is China That Has Changed:' Australia's New PM Wants To 'Send A Message To The World' As He Rushes To Meet Biden, Other Quad Leaders In Tokyo

President Biden made the remarks during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons