Nio Gives Out Date For Q1 Results: Here Are The Details

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 23, 2022 4:30 AM | 1 min read

Nio Inc NIO said on Sunday it would report first-quarter earnings on June 9 with a slight departure from its usual release time.

What Happened: U.S.-listed Nio, which also has a secondary listing in Singapore and Hong Kong exchanges, said it would report quarterly results before the U.S. market opens instead of after the closing bell.

Nio and a host of Chinese companies have been included in a list by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for stocks that face delisting risk because Beijing refused to allow auditing access.

See Also: COVID-19 Lockdowns In China Hurt Nio, XPeng And Li Auto: How Do April Deliveries Stack Up?

Delivery Breakup: Nio delivered 25,768 vehicles in the three months ended March, a jump of 28.5% year-over-year. The EV maker before the extensive lockdowns in China had said it would deliver 25,000-26,000 vehicles in the first quarter. 

The EV maker has guided first-quarter revenue to come in between $1.51 billion and $1.57 billion. 

Nio delivered only 5,074 vehicles in April as COVID-19-related curbs hit production.  

The maker of ET7 sedans and Tesla Inc TSLA rival will host an analyst call at 8 a.m. ET on June 9. 

Price Action: Nio closed 1.4% lower at $16.4 on Friday and is down 51% year-to-date.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chinese EV Stockselectric vehiclesEVsEarningsNewsTech