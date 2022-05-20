Atkore Dedicates New Production Line To Nextracker - Read More For Details

- Atkore Inc ATKR and Nextracker LLC established a new manufacturing line dedicated to producing steel tracker components for use in utility-scale solar power plants.
- Atkore expanded and reconfigured its Phoenix, Arizona facility with new capacity dedicated to Nextracker products.
- "Atkore's new production line is dedicated to Nextracker and will help them quickly deploy their cutting-edge solar technology across the Southern and Southwestern U.S.," said Bill Waltz, President, and CEO of Atkore.
- Nextracker expects initial production from the expanded facility to support Arizona Public Service Co.'s (APS) 150 MW Agave solar project.
- The development follows Nextracker's April announcement with JM Steel opening a steel fabrication facility in Sinton, Texas.
- Price Action: ATKR shares are trading lower by 3.82% at $100.58 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.