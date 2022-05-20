QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Atkore Dedicates New Production Line To Nextracker - Read More For Details

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read
  • Atkore Inc ATKR and Nextracker LLC established a new manufacturing line dedicated to producing steel tracker components for use in utility-scale solar power plants.
  • Atkore expanded and reconfigured its Phoenix, Arizona facility with new capacity dedicated to Nextracker products.
  • "Atkore's new production line is dedicated to Nextracker and will help them quickly deploy their cutting-edge solar technology across the Southern and Southwestern U.S.," said Bill WaltzPresident, and CEO of Atkore.
  • Nextracker expects initial production from the expanded facility to support Arizona Public Service Co.'s (APS) 150 MW Agave solar project.
  • The development follows Nextracker's April announcement with JM Steel opening a steel fabrication facility in Sinton, Texas.
  • Price Action: ATKR shares are trading lower by 3.82% at $100.58 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts