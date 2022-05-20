Match Settles Antitrust Scores Against Google

by

Match Group, Inc MTCH settled its battle with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google allowing the dating apps maker to offer users a choice in payment systems, eliminating Google's control over user data.

Match withdrew its temporary restraining order request against Google following concessions, preventing Match's apps from being removed from the Play store for offering alternate payment options.

Previously Match prosecuted Google calling the action a "last resort" to prevent Tinder and its other apps from being kicked from the Google Play store for refusing to share up to 30% of sales.

Match's lawsuit followed ongoing cases from "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, U.S. state attorney generals against Google's allegedly anticompetitive conduct related to the Play store.

Price Action: MTCH shares traded higher by 4.26% at $78.25 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

MTCH shares traded higher by 4.26% at $78.25 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

