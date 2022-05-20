Match Settles Antitrust Scores Against Google

- Match Group, Inc MTCH settled its battle with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google allowing the dating apps maker to offer users a choice in payment systems, eliminating Google's control over user data.
- Match withdrew its temporary restraining order request against Google following concessions, preventing Match's apps from being removed from the Play store for offering alternate payment options.
- Previously Match prosecuted Google calling the action a "last resort" to prevent Tinder and its other apps from being kicked from the Google Play store for refusing to share up to 30% of sales.
- Match's lawsuit followed ongoing cases from "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, U.S. state attorney generals against Google's allegedly anticompetitive conduct related to the Play store.
- Price Action: MTCH shares traded higher by 4.26% at $78.25 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
