Lear Buckles In This Romania-Based Seating Materials Specialist

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 3:24 PM | 1 min read
  • Lear Corp LEA has agreed to acquire Thagora Technology SRL, a privately held company specializing in material utilization hardware and software technologies based in Iasi, Romania. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • "Thagora offers Lear access to scalable, smart-manufacturing tools that will be a valuable addition to our business," said Frank Orsini, Lear EVP and President, Seating.
  • Thagora's proprietary solution is expected to complement Lear's sustainable manufacturing processes by reducing scrap and lowering energy usage during production.
  • Lear held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022.
  • Price Action: LEA shares are trading higher by 3.83% at $135.02 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANews