NG Energy International Reports Launch Of Gas Production Project in Columbia This Month

The Russian-Ukrainian war has reportedly put natural gas in Wall Street’s spotlight.

Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of natural gas, producing 22,728,734 million cubic feet of the commodity per year. With the world applying stringent economic sanctions on the country, the price of natural gas has skyrocketed to levels unseen since early 2008. A glance at the Trade Economics chart shows that natural gas prices rose to $8.7 per metric million British thermal units (MMBtu) on May 5, 2021, representing an over 200% increase in price since the start of 2022.

Propelling natural gas to further heights of significance may be a report by the IEA. Since 2010, it stipulates, coal-to-gas switching has saved around 500 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, an effect equivalent to putting an extra 200 million – Tesla Inc. TSLA or Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN – electric vehicles (EVs) running on zero-carbon electricity on the road over the same period.

In times when the supply-demand deficit in natural gas may be significantly skewed, natural gas operator NG Energy International Corp. GASX says it has doubled down on its production efforts, announcing in a press release exciting plans to commence drilling and spudding on its main projects in Columbia.

On May 5, 2022, NG Energy announced that the production of gas from Maria Conchita, the company’s flagship gas asset, is expected to commence this month.

The company also:

Reached a prepayment agreement for up to four months of estimated production at Maria Conchita

Announced the expected spudding of the SINU-9 Magico-1 well by the week of May 15, 2022

Anticipated there will be almost 50% insider and associate participation in up to $20 million CAD convertible debenture unit offering

For Maria Conchita, the company has reached an agreement with Energy Transitions S.A.S E.S.P. to acquire 80% of the total gas production volume from the Maria Conchita field. This agreement provides for an interruptible gas supply period between May 2022, when operations are expected to begin, and December 2022.

The company anticipates entering into a firm gas trading contract with Energy Transitions in December 2022, as required by Colombian law, with an expected five-year term. The agreement provides for the possibility that the parties will enter into a prepayment contract upon the beginning of production for the equivalent amount of up to four months of estimated production from the extended well testing period.

The company, which states it is cognizant of the importance of guaranteeing the future performance of the well by not stressing the initial production, has agreed with Energy Transitions that such prepayment would be at a price of $5.08 per MMBtu for 4 MMSCFD for the first 15 days of gas production thereby giving the company immediate cash flow from the sale of gas.

After the initial 15 days, and throughout the interruptible contract period, the company expects to ramp up production to 16 MMSCFD.

For SINU-9, NG Energy confirms that the construction of the pad for the Magico 1 well is complete and the assembly of the drill rig is nearing completion. Spudding of the Magico 1 well is expected by May 15. The well will be drilled to a measured depth (MD) of 8,000 feet in three phases using a 1,500 hp hydraulic rig. At least three intervals of interest have been identified and will be tested.

