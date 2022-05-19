QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Chinook's Kidney Disease Candidate Continues To Show Rapid, Sustained Reductions In Biomarkers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 10:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Chinook Therapeutics Inc KDNY announced updated interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).
  • IgAN, also known as Berger's disease, is a kidney disease that occurs when IgA deposits build up in the kidneys, causing inflammation that damages kidney tissues.
  • As of the May 6 data cutoff, BION-1301 has been well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations due to adverse events.
  • BION-1301 demonstrated mean IgA and IgM reductions at a steady state of greater than 65%, while mean IgG levels were reduced by only 30-40%.
  • IgG level fell below the study-defined threshold in one patient, necessitating protocol-mandated withholding of BION-1301. There have been no infections reported in this patient.
  • BION-1301 demonstrated a 48.8% geometric mean reduction in 24-hour urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) in all eight patients at six months of treatment, a 70.9% in six patients at one year of treatment, and a 69.1% in two patients at 1.5 years of treatment.
  • Cohort 2 in Part 3 is currently enrolling additional patients. Initial data from Cohort 2 is expected in 2H 2022. 
  • Chinook plans to initiate a phase 3 trial of BION-1301 for patients with IgAN in 2023.
  • Price Action: KDNY shares are up 10.30% at $13.88 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

