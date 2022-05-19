Chinook's Kidney Disease Candidate Continues To Show Rapid, Sustained Reductions In Biomarkers

by

announced updated interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy (IgAN). IgAN, also known as Berger's disease, is a kidney disease that occurs when IgA deposits build up in the kidneys, causing inflammation that damages kidney tissues.

As of the May 6 data cutoff, BION-1301 has been well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations due to adverse events.

BION-1301 demonstrated mean IgA and IgM reductions at a steady state of greater than 65%, while mean IgG levels were reduced by only 30-40%.

IgG level fell below the study-defined threshold in one patient, necessitating protocol-mandated withholding of BION-1301. There have been no infections reported in this patient.

BION-1301 demonstrated a 48.8% geometric mean reduction in 24-hour urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) in all eight patients at six months of treatment, a 70.9% in six patients at one year of treatment, and a 69.1% in two patients at 1.5 years of treatment.

Cohort 2 in Part 3 is currently enrolling additional patients. Initial data from Cohort 2 is expected in 2H 2022.

Chinook plans to initiate a phase 3 trial of BION-1301 for patients with IgAN in 2023.

Price Action: KDNY shares are up 10.30% at $13.88 on the last check Thursday.

